Clark Center seeks artists for 2020 

The Clark Center for the Performing Arts is now accepting applications from fine artists interested in exhibiting their work in the venue's lobby and hallway. There is sufficient space for large bodies of work, and artists working in mixed media, oil, water color, pastels, and other media are encouraged to apply.

The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, Oct. 29. Artists will be notified in November as to their selection. A total of 10 artists will be selected and paired to display their work for a two-month period during 2020. There is no fee to have work exhibited at the location, but 20 percent of each art sale is asked to benefit the Clark Center's Scholarship and Grants Program. The scholarships benefit graduating seniors pursuing an education in the arts, while the grants support teachers and elementary school students.

To find out more about the 2020 exhibition and application process, visit clarkcenter.org. Artists can contact the Clark Center's art committee directly by emailing art@clarkcenter.org. Δ