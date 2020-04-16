Got a News Tip?
April 16, 2020

Clark Center offers annual performing arts scholarships and grants 

By

The deadline for students to apply for the Clark Center for the Performing Arts' 2020 scholarship program is April 24. This annual program is open to high school seniors who attend schools in the Lucia Mar Unified School District. Applicants must have a minimum of a 2.0 grade point average and have plans to continue their education in the field of performing arts after high school.

To apply for the scholarships, students must provide a short video clip—one to three minutes in length—in which they identify themselves and their scholarly intentions. Copies of students' transcripts are also required. Once the selection of potential recipients is narrowed down, the final applicants will be asked to participate in a live audition.

Since the program's start in 2004, the Clark Center has provided more than $150,000 in scholarships and grants to students and teachers. This year, the nonprofit plans to award $5,000 in teacher grant funding and $2,000 in student grant funding. Grant applications are due June 30 and are available online at clarkcenter.org. For more info, contact the Clark Center's development director, Yvette Eagles, at (805) 489-4196, Ext. 207, or yvette@clarkcenter.org. Δ

