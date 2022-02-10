Got a News Tip?
February 10, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Clark Center hosts annual fundraiser with the Central Coast Follies 

By

The Central Coast Follies presents its 20th annual fundraiser production, A Whole Lot of Nonsense, at the Clark Center for Performing Arts on Sunday, Feb. 20, and Sunday, Feb. 27, starting at 3 p.m. both days.

Proceeds from the show benefit Parkinson's disease research. To date, the Central Coast Follies—a local group of volunteer singers and dancers—has raised nearly $400,000 since its first fundraiser in 2003. Tickets range from $20 to $40. Attendees of the show must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result received within 48 hours prior to the performance.

Call (805) 489-9444 or visit clarkcenter.org for more info. The venue is located at 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. Δ

