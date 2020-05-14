Clark Center for the Performing Arts promotes membership donations to support the venue during its closure 

Without income from events during its temporary closure, representatives of the Clark Center for the Performing Arts stressed that membership donations are "more important than ever," in a recent newsletter from the venue. The Arroyo Grande nonprofit is now offering a $10 concessions gift card (which includes purchases of beer and wine) to any patrons who purchase a membership before June 30.

The exclusive benefits of becoming a member include front-of-the-line privileges when ordering tickets, invitations to member-only events, complimentary drink tickets, waivers on service charges, and more. One yearly membership costs $35, while family memberships start at $50. On average, the venue hosts more than 350 events annually.

Patrons can also choose to increase their donations and receive even more benefits than the standard package. The membership levels include Friend, Contributor, Guardian, Aficionado, Director, and Legacy.

For more details, visit clarkcenter.org or call (805) 489-0444. The Clark Center for the Performing Arts is located at 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. Δ