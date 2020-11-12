Got a News Tip?
November 12, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Clark Center for the Performing Arts presents Standemic, a virtual stand-up comedy competition 

By

As part of its Winter Date Nights programming, the Clark Center for the Performing Arts in Arroyo Grande is livestreaming Standemic, a virtual stand-up comedy competition through Zoom, starting Nov. 20 and running through Nov. 22. The program will feature 32 participating comedians, who will compete for viewers' votes during 11 different segments throughout the weekend.

Admission to view the entire series is $30. The last comedian standing will receive a prize of $1,000. Call (805) 489-9444 or visit clarkcenter.org for more info on Standemic and other Winter Date Nights events. The Clark Center for the Performing Arts is located at 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. Δ

