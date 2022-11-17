Got a News Tip?
November 17, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Clark Center for the Performing Arts brings Diane Rose Zink's The Nutcracker to Arroyo Grande 

By

Everybody Can DANCE and the Santa Maria Civic Ballet present their annual collaborative production of The Nutcracker, choreographed by Diane Rose Zink, at the Clark Center for the Performing Arts in Arroyo Grande on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 27, at 3 p.m. Zink has helmed this unique iteration of Tchaikovsky's classic ballet since its Central Coast debut at the Santa Maria Town Center in 1987.

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY OF EVERYBODY CAN DANCE
  • Image Courtesy Of Everybody Can Dance

Makai Copado portrays the Nutcracker Prince in this year's production, described as "journey through the wonder of first love and the joys of the season," in press materials. Tickets to the show are $20 for children and $25 for adults.

To find out more about the production and other upcoming shows hosted by the Clark Center for the Performing Arts, call the venue's box office at (805) 489-9444 or visit clarkcenter.org. The Clark Center is located at 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. The box office is open one hour prior to each performance, and regularly Tuesday through Friday, from 1 to 6 p.m., and every Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m.

For more info on Everybody Can DANCE or the Santa Maria Civic Ballet, visit everybodycandance.webs.com or facebook.com/ecdsmcb, respectively. Δ

