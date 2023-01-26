Clarification 

In a Jan. 12 story, "The volunteers of Meade Canine Rescue & Sanctuary chip away at an insurmountable problem" (Jan. 12), New Times reported that "dogs in kill shelters, like the county's San Luis Obispo Animal Services, typically have about a 72-hour window to be adopted before they're put down," which may be construed to suggest SLO County's Animal Services euthanizes dogs after 72 hours. This is not the case. Animal Services holds stray dogs for at least five business days to give owners an opportunity to come forward and reclaim their pet before offering them for adoption. SLO County Animal Services rehoming rate is about 94 percent.