Arroyo Grande City Clerk Jessica Matson requested that New Times add a clarification about sales tax revenue to the March 24 brief, "Arroyo Grande introduces ordinance establishing by-district elections." "While some districts may have more commercial areas than others, sales tax revenue is for the city as a whole. It does not stay within individual districts. ... The districts are voting districts and the council represents the whole city," Matson said. Δ