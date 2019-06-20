Got a News Tip?
June 20, 2019 Food & Drink » Picks

Cilantro pesto 

By

When summer arrives each year and the cilantro is growing fast, I like to make a version of pesto that I adapted from an Afghan farmers' market stand in Marin County. Cilantro, apple cider vinegar, and garlic have more health benefits than I can count (including detox), and I love the combination of flavors. I use a dollop of cilantro pesto every morning on my omelet or breakfast burrito, or I mix it into mayo to upgrade my sandwiches. I also love it Spanish-style on tortilla chips topped with fresh heirloom tomatoes. It's super-easy to make in a food processor. Here is what you need:

• 1 bunch of fresh cilantro (washed and de-stemmed)

• 2 cloves garlic

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 2 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

• 1/2 lemon or lime, juiced

• 1 teaspoon chili flakes

• 1 teaspoon ground turmeric

• salt and pepper

Blend all the ingredients in a food processor and store in a glass jar for one to two weeks for ultimate freshness. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is all about ultimate freshness. Send Mason jars and comments through the editor at clanham@newtimesslo.com.

