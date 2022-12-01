Got a News Tip?
December 01, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Christmas Carol High School puts a Mean Girls-esque spin on the classic Scrooge tale 

By
click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY OF BETH BOLYARD
  • Image Courtesy Of Beth Bolyard

The Atascadero High School Theater Department presents its production of Christmas Carol High School, which premieres on Friday, Dec. 9, and will run through Saturday, Dec. 17, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays.

Directed by Shawna Volpa, the show follows Meredith Priestly, described in press materials as the prettiest, meanest, and most popular student at West End High School, and "the campus Scrooge." Priestly is taken on a life-changing journey during this modern retelling of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol with a Mean Girls-esque twist.

Priestly is visited by five ghosts, including Patty and Patrick Prince, the ghosts of two former cheerleaders who attended West End High School during the 1950s.

Written by Mark Landon Smith, Christmas Carol High School originated in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where its original production debuted during December 2008.

Tickets to Atascadero High School's production are $10. Email bethbolyard@atasusd.org for more info on the show. Atascadero High School is located at 1 High School Road, Atascadero. Δ

