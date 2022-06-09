Got a News Tip?
June 09, 2022 News

Choosing change? Turnout nearly hit a new low, yet early election results signaled upsets in a few local races 

By
UPSETS Early results show that only 20 percent of county voters turned out for this year's midterm primary election. Yet a few races saw changes, which means that some voters were motivated to make an impact.
  • Cover Photo By Jayson Mellom
  • UPSETS Early results show that only 20 percent of county voters turned out for this year's midterm primary election. Yet a few races saw changes, which means that some voters were motivated to make an impact.

The midterm primary has come and gone, and even though every registered voter in the state received a mail-in ballot, only some 15 percent had voted ahead of the June 7 election day. That's worse than in 2018, according to the LA Times. Yet preliminary results show that local voters who did cast their ballots voted for change in two county supervisors races. This week, our staff writers delve into the election excitement—Assistant Editor Peter Johnson brings you stories from the supervisors and the clerk-recorder races, and Staff Writer Bulbul Rajagopal and Sun Staff Writer Taylor O'Connor write about how the state Assembly and U.S. Congress races are shaping up for November. Also this week, read about Sheriff Ian Parkinson and District Attorney Dan Dow, who both ran for reelection unopposed.

