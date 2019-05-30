Viva freedom of choice! BarrelHouse Brewery in Tin City (3055 Limestone Way, Paso Robles) pulled some strings to give us a fistful of food trucks for 805 Food Truck Night on Thursday, May 30, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Cubanissimo will be selling Cubano sandwiches, yucca fries, and tostones (fried plantains); Feed my Seoul will be serving delicious Korean fusion and Eastern barbecue; Lidos is serving up mouth-watering Philly cheesesteak, hot pastrami, and curly cheese fries; and Alex Reyes of AR Catering will be dishing out surprise gourmet eats as well ... The Los Osos/Baywood Park Chamber hosts the Festival of Flavor on Thursday, May 30. Guests can savor tasty food from local restaurants, including The Clubhouse Grill at Sea Pines, Noi and Doi's 2nd Street Cafe, Jimmy Bumps Pasta House, Kuma Sushi, Blue Heron, Blue Sky Cafe, Nardonne's, and Seven Angels Cellars. Tickets are $20 at the door; children under 13 are free. The fest will be held at the South Bay Community Center (2180 Palisades Ave., Los Osos) from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. ... The San Luis Obispo Greek Festival has moved to the Madonna Expo Center this year. Plates of fabulous Greek food, music and dancing, free admission, and free parking await you on June 1 and 2, starting at 11 a.m. ... The 16th annual Paso Pinot and Paella Festival happens Sunday, June 2, from 2 to 5 p.m., under the shady oaks at Templeton Park (550 Crocker St.). Taste pinot noir from 20 Paso Robles producers, sample a dozen paellas from talented chefs (vote on your favorite), and enjoy live music by the Paso Wine Man Band. All proceeds benefit local youth arts foundations (tickets are $75 at pinotandpaella.com). Δ

New Times contributor Beth Giuffre can fit a lot of blueberries in her mouth. Send your newsy bites through the editor at clanham@newtimesslo.com.