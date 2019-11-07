Got a News Tip?
November 07, 2019 Food & Drink » Picks

Chocolate-covered coffee beans at Joebella 

By

Joebella Coffee Roasters in Atascadero is so full of surprises. They can make pumpkins out of the foam atop of your pumpkin latte, and sometimes you'll find chef Emilie's apple turnovers made from Templeton Valley Organic Apples in their glass case (which you must eat for breakfast!). I have such a passion for their latest, however: chocolate-covered coffee beans! Joebella partnered with SLO's Mama Ganache to create these delicate treats. Joebella's organic, dark roasted Nicaragua beans are coated in organic dark chocolate and dusted with cocoa powder. Because chocolate and coffee are my favorite combinations of flavors to blend, I have to say, I'm doing the happy dance. Look for the adorable Mama Ganache Chocolates sticker on a darling gold striped bag.

Joebella Coffee Roasters is located on 3168 El Camino Real, Atascadero. Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday through Friday, and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. One 4 ounce bag is $9.95 while supplies last. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is already stocking up on stocking stuffers. Send your favorite foodie gift ideas to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.

