January 03, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

Chew on this 

By

Rockstar chowder: Not only do Fresno residents love the Central Coast, they love the coastal cuisine! In fact, Splash Cafe's clam chowder (beloved at its Pismo Beach and SLO locations) has become a fave in Fresno, where restaurants already serve it. Now, Splash Cafe is taking the love affair one step further, as Visalia restaurant The Salad Shop has partnered with Splash Cafe to ship in the chowder and sell it in bread bowls every Friday. It was so popular that it sold out within 10 minutes, according to the restaurant's Facebook post! ... More possible rain on the horizon means more ramen for your belly! Kuma Sushi in Los Osos offers half off cozy bowls filled with broth, noodles, egg, veggies, and more when there's precipitation in the atmosphere ... Mimosas at a brewery? At Morro Bay's Three Stacks and a Rock, this is the norm. Get your bubbly on tap every Sunday till 7 p.m. P.S., each Wednesday, ask for the "secret menu," where you can grab pressed sandos while sipping craft beer (learn more by following on Facebook). Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain is only happy when it rains. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.

