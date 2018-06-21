Meet ya on Broad: Broad Street Public House (3590 Broad St., SLO) is officially open for biz! Billed as "a neighborhood beer and wine pub/community place to gather around beverages and enjoy fellow human beings," this spot offers food, darts, a vinyl turntable, and Sunday brunch (learn more by following the business on Facebook) ... Farmstead Kitchen and Catering located at 1344 Park St. in downtown Paso Robles will host a Meet the Winemaker night this June 28. Who's the winemaking celeb? Why, Neil Collins from Lone Madrone Winery! Hang around from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and learn about his Points West White, Points West Red, and the newest edition, a picpoul blanc (you'll eat and sip too; for more information, call (805) 369-2705) ... Calwise Spirits has officially opened at 3340 Ramada Drive in Paso Robles' Tin City. Founded by millennials, Calwise Spirits Co. crafts artisan spirits inspired by the California Central Coast—plus, the distillery and tasting room includes a full bar and flatbread pizza restaurant, too (go to calwisespirits.com for more info). Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain is eating backyard artichokes. Lots of them. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.