FLY HIGH Now in its second season, the TV series Cheer on Netflix continues to wow with high-flying stunts, team drama, and everyone's eyes on the prize while preparing to compete at the National Cheerleading Championships in Daytona.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2020-present

Where's it showing? Netflix

Released in early 2020, Cheer quickly became one of the famed pandemic megahits with households worldwide binge-watching Navarro College train and compete to win their division in Daytona. Season 2 is back with plenty more driven athletes, gravity-defying stunts, and inside drama as the world of cheerleading tries to navigate its way through a pandemic.

Head Coach Monica Aldama is once again at the helm, and right away addresses the arrest and controversy around breakout star Jerry Harris, who faces charges of sexual misconduct with minors. Harris appears in the first half of the second season as he was a returning athlete on the team, but the filmmakers dedicate the fifth episode to interviewing Harris' coaches and fellow athletes, and most importantly some of his victims. After that episode, Jerry is out of the picture.

Another controversy came about after the first season when viewers were shocked at the number of injuries the athletes suffered and the way they were forced to work through the pain. Season 2 pulls back focus from this element, instead bringing Trinity Valley Community College (TVCC), Navarro's rival, into the spotlight as well. Tired of losing out to Navarro, TVCC is stepping up their game by bringing in new choreographers, team members, and stunts.

One thing is for sure through all of this—these athletes have some serious skill and strength, and you can't help but fall for most of the characters at least a little bit. Cheer continues to inspire and entertain. (15 57- to 62-min. episodes) Δ