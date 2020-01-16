Check the facts, Al 

Al Fonzi's commentary in the Paso Robles Press ("A view from the top," Jan. 1), distorts the facts. Specifically, Fonzi rails against, among other things, the new California law requiring solar energy on all new residential construction. He attempts to make readers believe this new law will make it difficult for young, new home buyers to purchase a new home.

He's wrong.

Fonzi purports that solar will add $30,000 to the purchase cost of a new home. I'm not sure where Fonzi got this figure, but it is incorrect. According to the California Energy Commission (CEC), the average cost of solar on a new home in California is $8,000 to $10,000, a far cry from $30,000. The CEC goes on to report that solar will add an additional $40 per month to the typical 30-year mortgage, and that homeowners will receive an $80 per month reduction in their electricity bill. Fonzi suspiciously omits both of these facts. Why not be honest and share all the facts? With all the facts at hand, it's easy to see that the California law requiring solar on new single-family residences is both ecologically visionary and financially expedient.

If Fonzi wants to make an honest case for his political ethos, he would be much more effective and convincing if he shares all the facts.

In order for our communities to make good decisions, we all deserve honest advice.

Steve Ryburn

Atascadero