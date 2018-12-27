Check please! 

Oh yes, it's time again! You have a tried-and-true excuse to dine out and indulge in all the locally prepared goodness popping up on plates across the county this winter. I know I'm repeating myself, but during January Restaurant month participating restaurants across the region will offer special menus of three courses at $30 to $40 per person, which is a steal of a deal (especially for date night). If your New Year's resolution is to "eat less and move more," I am sorry to inform you that this month-long promotion will probably stand in the way of that. Might we recommend parking a few blocks away from the restaurant and walking there? Just trying to help. Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain always takes the stairs. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.