Check out these local stores catering to stationery aficionados 

Everyone has that one friend who goes crazy for stationery. You know, the guy or gal with 80 notebooks, boxes of pens, and enough stickers to make a kindergarten teacher swoon? This holiday season, instead of making a run to Staples to buy a last-minute gift for that friend, check out these local stationery stores that will make your fellow paper perfectionist smile.

Wilde House Paper

The interior of Wilde House Paper is a reflection of the products they sell. Minimalistic, innovative, and clean. Tables and shelves house a variety of neatly stacked calendars, notepads, journals, and more.

"Paper is a medium that at times is an afterthought, but when you take a step back, paper is a vehicle of everyday interactions and meaningful moments," Wild House's website reads.

These paper products aren't like any other stationery. Owner Megan Heddinger says that these sustainable, women-owned stationery companies aim to provide a connection to others through the medium of paper.

"I think the idea of giving someone a tool that allows them to connect deeper with themselves ... shows that you see them in that moment that allows them to find connection," Heddinger said.

Founded by Cal Poly alumni, Wilde House Paper has been in business for the past four years, providing SLO with small gifts for coworkers, family, and friends. Choose from a selection of calendars curated to help you stay mindful and connected. Or, switch it up with a cultivating conversations card deck that'll help you craft conversations within yourself or with others.

1235 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo; wildehousepaper.com.

Pipsticks

Satisfy your sticker craving at Pipsticks, a local, woman-owned store that specializes in all sorts of stickers that'll jazz up any surface. While Pipsticks doesn't have a physical location anymore (it used to have a brick-and-mortar on Monterey Street in SLO), customers can order themed packets of stickers or join their subscription club. Choose from scratch-and-sniff stickers, stickers that you can color, fuzzy stickers, and puffy ones too. Founded in 2014 by Maureen Vasquez, Pipsticks was a way for Vasquez to find "reliable and creative distractions."

"Pipsticks has given me the chance to be able to connect and collaborate with thousands of amazing sticker lovers all over the world—it turns out that it's not just crazy me who's been dreaming of stickers since the '80s!" Pipsticks' website says.

Pipsticks offers subscription options you can give to your sticker aficionado friends, ranging from $11.95 to $17.95. Subscription packages for the dedicated bullet journaler come with sticker sheets, a paper goodie, a reusable holographic pouch, a sticker club zine, a 5 percent discount for all online store purchases, and access to the VIP Subscriber Facebook Group.

pipsticks.com/pages/collections.

Village Papery

Surrounded by historic buildings in the Village of Arroyo Grande, Village Papery is a fantastic place to find presents for not only your fellow stationery enthusiasts, but for friends and family who are into other hobbies and goodies. Self-proclaimed as having one of the largest stationery offerings in the county, Village Papery carries a selection of matching journals and pens, calendars, and calligraphy supplies. Keep forgetting your passwords to various websites? Grab a notebook designed to keep all those passwords in one place. If handwritten letters are your thing, grab a packet of beautifully designed cards and envelopes that you can adorn with a wax seal stamp from the store's calligraphy section. Village Papery also offer a variety of gifts, ranging from handbags to wall decor to spa products. Peruse their extensive collection of jewelry for that special person in your life, ranging from Pandora jewelry as well as hand-curated artisan jewelry from around the world.

110 1/2 E. Branch Street, Arroyo Grande; (805) 489-1162; villagepapery.com.

SLO General Store

This store isn't generally known for its paper products, but located in the SLO Public Market, the General Store has its fair share of cute stationery items that your friends will be clamoring to get their hands on. An open wooden box houses several themed notepads—a market list for the weekly grocery runs, a recipe book to jot down any culinary concoctions, and a floral notepad for scribbling any quick thoughts. Another wooden bookshelf hosts a stack of red and green notebooks for hiking and birding enthusiasts. Choose from a selection of California and San Luis Obispo themed stickers to adorn your spiral-bound notebook. Complete the stationery haul with some candles to provide your friends with an illuminating journaling experience.

3845 S. Higuera St., suite 120, San Luis Obispo; (805) 296-9767; slogeneralstore.com. Δ

