I want to thank Charles Varni for an excellent open letter to the SLO Board of Supervisors ("Lynn Compton is taking out her revenge on the Oceano Advisory Council," Dec. 1). Oceano has been long overlooked. Mr. Varni is a much needed, much appreciated voice for this town.

Congratulations, Charles, and thank you for your time and devotion in a crazy, money- and power-driven world.

Dena Neill

Oceano