Charles Paddock Zoo hosts its Virtual Halloween Costume Contest 

In lieu of canceling its traditional in-person Zoo Boo event this year, the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero is hosting its inaugural Virtual Halloween Costume Contest. All ages are welcome to participate, and the zoo will be accepting entries through Sunday, Nov. 1.

There is no fee to enter the contest, but costumed participants must take their submission photos in front of a designated photo-op display inside the zoo (regular admission fees apply). The zoo is following all state and county COVID-19 safety guidelines to allow a limited number of people in attendance into the facility at any given time (face coverings are also required).

Participants can then email their photos and contact info to photocontest@atascadero.org (with "Halloween Costume Contest" in the subject line). Entries received before the Nov. 1 deadline will be judged in the following five categories: under 5 years old, 5 to 8 years old, 9 to 12 years old, 13 and up (including adults), and group costume (all ages). A winner will be selected in each category and awarded a prize.

For more info on the Charles Paddock Zoo's Virtual Halloween Costume Contest, call (805) 461-5080 or visit charlespaddockzoo.org. The zoo is located at 9100 Morro Road, Atascadero. Δ