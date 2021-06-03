Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

June 03, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Chaos Walking 

By
click to enlarge RUN FOR IT Todd (Tom Holland), Viola (Daisy Ridley), and an adorable little dog run from a band of misogynists, in Chaos Walking, a sci-fi action film that recently arrived at Redbox. - PHOTO COURTESY OF 3 ARTS ENTERTAINMENT
  • Photo Courtesy Of 3 Arts Entertainment
  • RUN FOR IT Todd (Tom Holland), Viola (Daisy Ridley), and an adorable little dog run from a band of misogynists, in Chaos Walking, a sci-fi action film that recently arrived at Redbox.

What's it rated? PG-13

When? 2021

Where's it showing? Redbox

Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow) directs this sci-fi action film based on Patrick Ness' 2008 young adult novel The Knife of Never Letting Go. It's 2267, and colonists on a planet dubbed New World eek out an agrarian existence in a place inhabited by The Spackle, humanoid natives who purportedly killed all the female colonists in a bitter war. All the men—not any women—are afflicted with a condition called "Noise," in which all their thoughts are available for anyone to hear.

Our protagonist, Todd (Tom Holland), is a young colonist who discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), who dropped to the surface via spacecraft as part of an exploratory crew to assess the planet before a second wave of colonists arrives, unaware of the Noise and dead women. Soon the leader of Todd's town, Mayor Prentiss (Mads Mikkelsen), is after the girl, so she and Todd make their escape for another town and the hope of contacting Viola's mother ship to warn them.

It's an interesting premise, and the acting is solid, with a cast that also includes David Oyelowo, Demián Birchir, and Cynthia Erivo. It's also teed-up for sequels. There are three books in the series. This was streaming earlier for $19.99, but I didn't pull the trigger. After renting it for $1.96 from Redbox, I made the right decision. It's OK but not 20 bucks OK. (109 min.) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Menus Spring/Summer 2021
Spring Arts Annual: As the pandemic surge lulls, both virtual and in-person arts activities are ready to bring you joy
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Dancing on canvas: Denise Gimbel discusses her latest abstract paintings Read More

  2. The Little Lizzy Combo brings '20s and '30s jazz back to life during a Basin Street Regulars live stream on May 23 Read More

  3. Dance barefoot to Unfinished Business on May 29 at Sea Pines Read More

  4. SLOMA collaborates with Los Angeles gallery on new group exhibition, Atmospheres Deep Read More

  5. Gallery at Marina Square presents two new watercolor exhibits Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation