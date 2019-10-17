Change for who? 

Hey SLO Cannabis Watch Group, what are you watching? The majority of your peers voted for legalization while you are still holding onto your parents' "reefer madness" phobia ("In need of change," Oct. 10). Legalization is the change you refuse to accept, as you deny others a chance for a viable, legal business.

Publicly berating, practically slandering, and downright bullying a public official to do your bidding or else. Bravo! Everyone should just bow down to you, huh? No thanks. This ain't Napa!

This county has the opportunity to have the best of both worlds—a wine and cannabis getaway location—if the county uses common sense and doesn't kowtow to a few well-funded Chicken Littles.

Constellation Brands owns how many vineyards around here? They buy how many grapes from local vintners? They own how much canopy growth?

Are ya'll vintners on the SLO Cannabis Watch Group going to stop doing business with Constellation? I bet your sorry asses that Constellation will rip out vineyards and grow weed! They can afford the fees and permits.

People who have grown up here did not want vineyards everywhere, sucking up all the water. Now, you all have your vineyards and paid-off officials—except for one, I guess. And now you blame us for your misuse of water? You won't let family farms use water to irrigate their crops because they aren't growing grapes.

And how about this scenario: If I'm offended by the smell of lilies, jasmine, and—God forbid—roses! Ya'll going to want to put a moratorium on every flower that smells?

We are a multi-pronged ag community. Not just a big vineyard. You like Napa? Move to Napa. This is SLO! Not a one-trick pony.

Matthew Greer

Templeton