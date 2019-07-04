Ceramics workshop benefits the Cambria Scarecrow Festival 

Master ceramist Patricia Griffin hosts a half-day ceramics workshop at the Cambria Center for the Arts on Saturday, July 13, from 1 to 4 p.m. Participants of this class will create their own ceramic plates. At the end of the workshop, guests will leave their plates with Griffin, who will dry and fire them. Attendees can either pick them up at a later time or arrange a shipment option.

A portion of all proceeds will benefit the Cambria Scarecrow Festival, which makes a portion of each ticket tax deductible. Tickets range from $69 to $77 and are available online in advance at my805tix.com. The Cambria Center for the Arts is located at 1350 Main St., Cambria. Call (805) 395-2399 for more info. Δ