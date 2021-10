A variety of handwoven and handcrafted items will be available for purchase during the Central Coast Weavers' 14th annual Sale and Guild Showcase in Atascadero, held Friday, Nov. 5, through Sunday, Nov. 7.

This multi-day event takes place at the Strawbale Barn Weaving School, located at 9156 Santa Margarita Road, Atascadero. Call (805) 438-5501 or visit facebook.com/centralcoastweavers for more info. Δ