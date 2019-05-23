Got a News Tip?
May 23, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Central Coast Watercolor Society hosts talk with artist Diana Bittleston 

By

The Central Coast Watercolor Society's May 2019 program meeting takes place at the San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church on Tuesday, May 28. The event begins with a social time at 6:30 p.m., followed by a presentation from local artist Diana Bittleston at 7 p.m.

Bittleston has been painting on the Central Coast for more than 30 years, according to the Watercolor Society. Most of her plein air paintings depict the coastline as well as early California architecture. She currently teaches painting privately from her studio. Some of her works are featured in the guest rooms of the Ragged Point Inn.

Both members and prospective members are encouraged to attend the event. The church is located at 1515 Fredericks St., SLO. Call (805) 439-0295 for more information. Δ

