The high speed rail project is a failed project that has nearly doubled in cost, and could balloon to nearly $100 billion. Central Coast taxpayers deserve better than a train that will never benefit our district. Rather than throw good money after bad, we should invest in our roads, schools, and water infrastructure. Voters should be given the opportunity to vote again with the accurate cost figures and knowledge that California taxpayers will be footing the entire bill.

Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham

Templeton