September 01, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Central Coast Square Dance Association starts new 12-week program 

By

Learn to Square Dance, a new 12-week dance program, will kick off on Sept. 15 at the San Luis Obispo Guild Hall. The series will continue every Thursday through Dec. 15. Each class is hosted by the Central Coast Square Dance Association and will start at 7:30 p.m.

IMAGE COURTESY OF THE CENTRAL COAST SQUARE DANCE ASSOCIATION
  • Image Courtesy Of The Central Coast Square Dance Association

Couples are welcome, but a dance partner is not necessary to attend the program. Classes will include dances to a wide variety of music. There is no dress code, and no dance experience is required for entry. Admission is $50 for the full program.

Call (805) 221-5437 or visit squaredancecentralcoast.com for more info. The San Luis Obispo Guild Hall is located at 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Δ

