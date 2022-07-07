Got a News Tip?
July 07, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Central Coast Shakespeare Festival presents Cyrano de Bergerac 

The Central Coast Shakespeare Festival will debut its outdoor production of Cyrano de Bergerac on Friday, July 22. The show is scheduled to run at Filipponi Ranch in San Luis Obispo through Sunday, Aug. 14.

Attendees of the show are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and picnic meals. No outside alcohol is permitted, but wine will be for sale by the glass and bottle during each performance. Show times are Fridays at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.), and Saturdays and Sundays at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.). Ticket prices vary.

For tickets and more, visit centralcoastshakespeare.org. Filipponi Ranch is located at 1850 Calle Joaquin, San Luis Obispo.Δ

