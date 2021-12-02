Central Coast Queer Archive Project holds video screening, discussion panel at SLOMA 

Over the past two years, the Central Coast Queer Archive Project has been producing and compiling video interviews with senior members of the queer community. On Sunday, Dec. 12, the group will screen the final project, Celebrating Our LGBTQI+ Elders: Stories from the Central Coast, at the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Some of the project's featured interviewees will also participate in a discussion panel at the beginning of the event. Speakers will share their perspectives on the making of the project, and take part in a general Q-and-A with audience members. Wine and light refreshments will be provided by SLOMA during the event. Seating will be limited, and all state and county COVID-19 protocols will be followed. An ASL interpreter will be present during the event.

Following the panel and screening, an informal dinner gathering will be held at Taco Temple in SLO, from 6 to 8 p.m. This location was chosen specifically for its history, as it was formally Howard Johnson's restaurant during the 1980s, known as an unofficial queer meet-up site on certain nights of the month. Attendees are asked to RSVP (no later than Sunday, Dec. 5) by emailing a name and requested number of guests to sloqueerarchive@gmail.com.

For more details, visit sloqueerarchive.org. SLOMA is located at 1010 Broad St., SLO. Taco Temple is located at 1575 Calle Joaquin, SLO. Δ