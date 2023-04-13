Central Coast native Jody Mulgrew releases a new album 

The dulcet sounds of Morro Bay's Jody Mulgrew are on fine display on his new album, Toyota Dolphin, a 12-track CD he'll release to the public this Saturday, April 15, at Morro Bay's The Savory Palette (7 p.m.; $15 cash at the door or Venmo @jodymulgrew). The album includes the 2022 New Times Music Awards Best Song, "Phony Gibson," the heart-wrenching story of a failed long-term relationship.

SONGWRITER DELUX Local singer-songwriter Jody Mulgrew plays an album release party for Toyota Dolphin on April 15, at Morro Bay's The Savory Palette.

Between his catchy folk pop melodies, solid musicianship, and affecting vocals, it's hard to overstate Mulgrew's power as a singer-songwriter. He's a little bit John Cougar Mellencamp, James Taylor, and Bruce Springsteen all wrapped into one—a quintessentially American songwriter concerned with working-class issues, personal growth, and nature's allure and mystique.

Mulgrew's lyrical allusions are grounded in familiar Central Coast scenes—beach bonfires and driftwood houses, road trips along lonely rural routes—but he takes listeners to the Midwest, Tennessee, San Diego, Nashville, and beyond. Wherever he goes, listeners are game to join him. He's a pied piper you'll happily follow even into heartbreak.

Numbskull and Good Medicine

Numbskull and Good Medicine present The Brother Brothers with special guest Mothra at Bristol's Cider House in Atascadero on Thursday, April 13 (8 p.m.; all ages; $20 at goodmedicinepresents.com). The identical twins, Adam and David Moss, are touring in support of their new album Cover to Cover, which covers classic tracks with the close harmonies of the Everly Brothers or The Beach Boys.

STARS OF THE AÏR Etran de L'Aïr will bring their desert blues to Castoro Cellars during a Good Medicine and Numbskull show on April 14.

Etran de L'Aïr comes to Castoro Cellars on Friday, April 14 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $22 at goodmedicinepresents.com), playing electric-guitar-driven desert blues. The family collective of musicians' name translates as "stars of the Aïr region." They hail from Agadez—which has become known as the capital city of Saharan rock. Emerging from the local wedding circuit, they've since performed for 25 years all over the world.

UNSTOPPABLE Reggae act Indubious brings their socially conscious sounds to The Siren on April 14.

Oregon-based reggae act Indubious plays The Siren on Friday, April 14 (7:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; $15 at goodmedicinepresents.com). As their bio explains, "The story of Indubious is not for the faint of heart. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Indubious was forged in the fires of pain and destruction. Evton and Skip, brothers and bandmates born with cystic fibrosis and convinced by doctors of their impending death from an early age, have emerged as a powerful force for change and the future of conscious music."

Also at The Siren ...

The Morro Bay club kicks off its week this Thursday, April 13, with ska punk icons Save Ferris (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $25 presale at eventbrite.com). Fronted by Monique Powell, the band is a powerhouse performer that enjoyed a lot of immediate success in the late '90s, getting a lot of radio play on KROQ radio's legendary Rodney on the Rock show.

"Since this incarnation of Save Ferris first played together, the band and I have been working on new music, arranging schedules, and selectively playing local shows to get ready for a tour," Powell explained in press materials. "I have had to tell our fans to 'be patient, I promise it'll happen' for too long now! But now here we are. I can't believe we've made it this far ... and now you get to see us in a town near you. For the first time in 15 years, Save Ferris is coming to get you! Are you ready?"

Mark Adams Band brings his Americana and country sounds to a matinee show on Saturday, April 15 (2:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; free). He writes literate narrative songs and also has a cover album of Lefty Frizzell songs called Loaded With Lefty. Later that night same night, see ukulele band Kanekoa (8 p.m.; 21-and-older; $20 at eventbrite.com). Maui's N Hk Hanohano Award-winning band is powered by electric ukuleles and island rhythms. Expect tight arrangements from a brilliant group of musicians.

BLUEGRASS BONANZA Oregon's Never Come Down returns to The Siren for more Americana sounds on April 18.

Indulge your love of bluegrass when Portland's Never Come Down and local singer-songwriter Amber Cross play on Tuesday, April 18 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $15 at eventbrite.com). NCD weaves modern and traditional bluegrass sounds together and has an amazing vocalist in Crystal Lariza backed by a terrific band: Joe Suskind (guitar), Brian Alley (banjo), Kaden Hurst (mandolin), and Ben Ticknor (bass). Cross' last album, Savage on the Downhill, was a celebration of rural living and a showcase for her engaging, twangy voice.

4/20! SLO Brew and Slocal Roots Dispensary present a 4/20 show with Jah Mikey and four other acts plus a light show on April 20.

SLO Brew Rock

Since late 2016, cannabis has been legal in California, and I don't know if you've noticed, but the sky has not fallen. This Thursday, April 20—the traditional cannabis holiday—SLO Brew Rock has cooked up a show for those interested in gathering for music, a light show, and camaraderie. See dub legend Scientist, Jakob Nowell (son of Sublime's Bradley Nowell), London reggae icon General Jah Mikey, local favorites The Vibe Setters, carnival act Samba Loca, and the Mad Alchemist Liquid Light Show (7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $25 at ticketweb.com). Slocal Roots Dispensary has partnered with SLO Brew Rock for the event.

Fremont Theater

(((folkYEAH!))) presents Snail Mail on Sunday, April 16 (8 p.m.; all ages; $31 at seetickets.us), with Water From Your Eyes and Dazy opening. Snail Mail is Lindsey Jordan, who at 17 years old released Lush in 2018, exuding a mix of "confidence and vulnerability, power and delicacy," according to her bio.

Yaeji plays on Wednesday, April 19 (8 p.m.; all ages; $26 at seetickets.us) with Jessy Lanza opening. Yaeji is NYC-via-Seoul producer, DJ, and vocalist "whose introspective, dance floor-ready tracks have made her a global icon occupying a space all her own." She's lit up the dance floor with tracks such as "Raingurl" and "Drink I'm Sippin On."

More music ...

The Clark Center hosts the musical play Always...Patsy Cline on Saturday, April 15 (7:30 p.m.; $48 to $58 at clarkcenter.org), "complete with down-home country humor, true emotion, and audience participation." You'll hear the hits such as "Crazy," "I Fall to Pieces," "Sweet Dreams," "Walking After Midnight," and many more.

"More than a tribute to the legendary country singer (played by Cindy Summers) who died tragically in a plane crash at age 30, the show is based on a true story about Cline's friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger (played by Misty Rowe), who befriended the star in a Texas honky-tonk and continued a correspondence with Cline until her death in 1963," according to organizers.

FAMILY AFFAIR The 7 Sisters Folklore Society proudly presents multi-instrumentalist Americana legend Dick Powell with his daughter Amelia at Bristol's Cider House on April 15.

The 7 Sisters Folklore Society proudly presents the Dirk Powell Band (including his daughter Amelia) plus the SLO County Stumblers at Bristols Cider House this Saturday, April 15 (7 p.m.; $25 presale at eventbrite.com or $30 at the door). Powell's known for his commitment to Appalachian and Cajun traditions. Sammy Lind and Nadine Landry of the Foghorn Stringband will join Powell and his daughter. The Stumblers play "hard-driving old-time fiddle tunes and spirited songs."

This Sunday, April 16, in the Cuesta College Cultural and Performing Arts Center, KCBX and Festival Mozaic present "one of the most beloved classical and baroque music experts," flutist and Sunday Baroque radio program host Suzanne Bona, along with internationally known musicologist, composer, and guitarist Craig Russell—host of KCBX in Concert (2 p.m.; all ages; $38 to $87 at ovationtix.com). Expect a curated program of early music all the way to contemporary jazz.

Host Ted Waterhouse (slide guitar and vocals) returns with the Real Blues Jam next Thursday, April 20, at The PourHouse (6 to 9 p.m.) in Paso; and next Tuesday, April 25, at The Siren (7 to 10 p.m.; 21-and-older) in Morro Bay. The house band also includes Dean Giles (drums) and Bruce Willard (bass).

"The jams provide space for the best local musicians to join in and play the blues and a great chance for dancers and blues fans to enjoy the scene as well," Waterhouse said. "Come on down and sit on in, or just dance your blues away!" Δ

