Central Coast musician Easton Everett has a new World Beat song getting radio play in L.A. 

Visually, Central Coast musician Easton Everett has a decided Fee Waybill of The Tubes vibe, but the eclectic performer throws a wide musical net as he works the ins and outs of world music, Americana, and neo-folk genres. His most recent album, Somewhere North of Summer, finds the artist fluently picking his way through instrumentals like opening track "Blacksmith Briar" or delivering poetic lyrics sung with a rustic urgency on songs like "Only for a Minute": "What in the world makes for peace and kindness?"

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Easton Everett

FROM THE ROCK TO L.A. Morro Bay musician Easton Everett's new song, "Flint and Pitch," lands on Los Angeles radio station KPFK 90.7FM.

He's also got two versions of a really compelling world music instrumental, "Flint and Pitch," which comes in "World Beat" or "Neo Celtic" flavors on SoundCloud. In addition to Everett on guitar, it features violinist Bob Furgo (formerly with Leonard Cohen); bowed and plucked double bassist Janie Cowen; and Grammy-winning percussionist TJ Troy on Indian tabla, frame drums, Caxixi shaker, bells, cymbals, and more. Recorded at Desert Sky Recorders in Joshua Tree, the track was produced by noted British producer Clive Wright using Neumann microphones.

The song has been getting airplay on KPFK 90.7FM in Los Angeles and The Rock KEBF 97.3FM in Morro Bay and KZSR 107.9FM in Paso Robles.

As much as I love his instrumentals, Everett's got a voice that grows on you. He's got his own style. Like Bob Dylan, Louis Armstrong, Bjork, or Nina Simone, he doesn't really sound like anyone else. And he's a talented lyricist.

"I am a village on the route into town, words on the wind I blow the good man down, find an easy place in the noonday sun, left my mind to wander back where I come from," he sings on "Bells Toll."

He was playing out actively before the pandemic, and he will again, but for now, the best way to hear this Morro Bay resident's music is to visit soundcloud.com.

The show must go on

The Basin Street Regulars' annual multi-day music festival, Jazz Jubilee by the Sea, is the biggest hot jazz event on the coast, drawing artists and music lovers from all over. It's a hot cash injection for Pismo Beach, but the pandemic has thrown a monkey wrench into the plan

"This is our 44th annual Jazz Jubilee by the Sea and in order to not break tradition, we will be delivering a virtual livestream to our fans," festival director Rhonda Cardinal announced. "It is important to our organization to continue the show, especially during these times of great challenge for musicians and fans alike. The virtual event will be held during our usual weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24 and 25, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific time.

"This virtual event is being presented as a way to raise money to benefit Jubilee musicians who have been unable to perform to their capacity due to the restrictions imposed during the pandemic," Cardinal continued. "We are very excited to roll out our lineup for Virtual 2020 Jazz Jubilee by the Sea, which will be broadcast from our outdoor studio at a private location."

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Carl Sonny Leyland

PIANO MAN Carl Sonny Leyland will act as emcee at this year's virtual Jazz Jubilee by the Sea hot jazz festival, Oct. 24 through 25, brought to you by the Basin Street Regulars.

Pianist Carl Sonny Leyland will emcee the event, introducing the bands—or in some cases pre-recorded sets of music—interspliced with interviews with musicians and piano vignettes that will include other performers such as Dawn Lambeth, Marc Caperone, Dave Ruffner, and Clint and Riley Baker.

"Accomplished local banjoist Gary Ryan will also lead a 'friends' set with his old friend Liz Douglas, Dave Ruffner, and more," Cardinal added. "Bands that have committed to appearing live include Tom Rigney and Flambeau, Barrelhouse Wailers, Creole Syncopators, Mariachi Autlence, Gary Ryan and Friends, and Riptide! These bands will do a performance in our outdoor studio."

Videos from bands that couldn't appear live include Gino and the Lone Gunmen, Crescent Katz, Adrian Cunningham, Holy Crow, Gator Nation, and others.

There will also be a Friday night "sneak preview" featuring local fave MarciJean and the Belmont Kings and a video by Gator Nation, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23.

"The money we receive from donations will be used to cover the expenses for putting on the event and then, most importantly, to pay the participating musicians, both those that perform live and those that provided videos," Cardinal explained. "We are hoping that our audience will be generous this year so that we can give back to the community that supports our passion.

"You can sponsor a band for $250, which will give you a shout-out by Sonny Leyland during the event," she added. "We'll have some other perks for you, including special commemorative 2020 lapel pins and face masks. Donors of $50 will get a blue 2020 lapel pin. Donors of $250 will get a blue 2020 lapel pin and a face mask. Donations of $300 or more will get a special purple 2020 commemorative lapel pin and a face mask. Donations of any size will help, and we will distribute the proceeds among the participating musicians at the conclusion of the festival."

Visit pismojazz.com, facebook.com/PismoJazzJubilee, and youtube.com/user/BasinStreetRegulars. If you can donate, visit paypal.me/basinstreetregulars. Δ

