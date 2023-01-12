Got a News Tip?
January 12, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Central Coast Film Society screens Jake Burton documentary, hosts filmmaker Q-and-A 

By

On Saturday, Jan. 14, the Central Coast Film Society is partnering with Red Bull Media House to host a screening of the HBO documentary, Dear Rider, at the Palm Theatre in San Luis Obispo. The screening starts at 7:30 p.m. and will be followed by a Q-and-A with some of the filmmakers behind the documentary, which examines the life of innovative snowboarder Jake Burton.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CENTRAL COAST FILM SOCIETY
  • Photo Courtesy Of The Central Coast Film Society

The event's sponsors include the San Luis Obispo Film Festival, the Cambria Film Festival, the Rotary Club of Arroyo Grande, and Allan Hancock College. General admission to the screening and Q-and-A session is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets to the event are available online in advance at my805tix.com. The event is described as suitable for all ages in press materials.

Immediately after the Q-and-A, Hotel SLO and SLO Women in Film and Television will co-host a special after-party. For more info on the program and other upcoming festivities organized by the Central Coast Film Society, visit centralcoastfilmsociety.org.

The Palm Theatre is located at 817 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Call (805) 541-5161 for more details on the venue. ∆

