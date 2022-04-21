Central Coast Film Society recognizes winners of third annual Student Showcase 

Students from various local high schools were awarded with scholarships at the Central Coast Film Society's third annual Student Showcase, which was held at San Luis Obispo High School in the beginning of April. Each winner was a participant of this year's Student Film and Digital Media Arts Competition and had the opportunity to show their submissions during the showcase.

In press materials, the Central Coast Film Society's board president, Sarah Risley, described the event as the chance "to give local creators a platform to show their creative works, and reward them for their talents."

A total of 175 submissions were reviewed by a panel of judges and narrowed down to a group of finalists. Entries ranged from students based in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Monterey counties, and the judges of the competition were Alan Fraser, co-founder of the Cambria Film Festival; Chachi Ramirez, owner of the Guadalupe Royal Theater; and Chris Hite, a film professor at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria.

Daniel Lahr, executive director of the Central Coast Film Society, gave a "a huge thank you to the teachers, mentors, and judges" involved with the competition.

"Your hard work and insights are building the next generation of filmmakers, screenwriters, and photographers," Lahr said in a statement.

The contest's first place winners were Colin Dowse, Rhys Eleanor Demarest, Abigail Reinstedt, Ashley Robinson, and Coleman Howe, for the following respective categories: film, screenwriting, photography, highlight reel, photography, and "Central Coast Spirit."

Each award recipient received a $250 scholarship to support their future creative endeavors. For more info on the Central Coast Film Society's Student Showcase, visit centralcoastfilmsociety.org. Δ