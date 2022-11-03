Central Coast Film Society honors local legends and young filmmakers at Entertainment Expo 

Movie screenings, local filmmaker showcases, and guest speaker panels will be held as part of the Central Coast Entertainment Expo, a two-day event with happenings on Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Clark Center for the Performing Arts in Arroyo Grande.

The first day of the expo kicks off at 5 p.m. with a special welcome reception, followed by the Central Coast Showcase at 6:30 p.m. The showcase will highlight films produced by local filmmakers, as well as high school students in SLO, Morro Bay, and Santa Barbara County. Films from students at Allan Hancock College and Cal Poly will also be featured in the showcase, which will run through 9 p.m. and end with an awards ceremony.

The second day of the expo will include several events, including some that run simultaneously. Two demonstration events for patrons to choose from will start at 11 a.m. in different areas of the Clark Center: a screenwriting workshop and a practical effects demo.

Similar workshops and demos will continue to be offered throughout the day, with the last scheduled class, an auditions and improv workshop, slated for 6 p.m. Screenings at the expo begin at 11:30 a.m., with a showing of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. A screening of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers will start at 5:30 p.m.

At 2:30 p.m., Women of Walt Disney Imagineering—a special guest speaker panel—will begin. Featured speakers will include Central Coast resident Karen Connolly Armitage, who spent 26 years working as a theme park concept designer for Disney. Her career highlights include designs for theater spaces, shops, restaurants, and other areas at Disney parks in California, Florida, Tokyo, and Paris.

For more info and details on additional events held during the expo, visit centralcoastfilmsociety.org. The Clark Center for the Performing Arts is located at 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. Δ