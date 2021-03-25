Central Coast Film Society holds multimedia competition for high school students 

The Central Coast Film Society is now accepting submissions from high school students across four counties (San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Monterey) into its new multimedia competition, The "Never Stop Creating" Student Challenge. Submissions are due no later than April 15 and the contest's categories include filmmaking, screenwriting, photography, podcasting, and the Highlight Reel Challenge (editing and/or acting in short/long form digital content).

All students who submit entries will receive constructive feedback from the Central Coast Film Society board members and will be eligible to be included in the "Never Stop Creating" Student Showcase, which will be available online on May 1 and 2. A panel of judges will review the showcase and select a winner from each category, who will each receive a scholarship of $100. The public will also have the chance to vote for their favorite works during the virtual showcase, which will determine who wins the People's Choice Award.

One of the contest's rules is that each submission must have been completed no earlier than March of last year, as the theme of "Never Stop Creating" is to celebrate Central Coast students who found safe ways to continue creating throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no entry fee to enter the contest nor an admission fee to view the showcase later in May, according to Daniel Lahr, executive director of the Central Coast Film Society.

"Everything is free for the students and the audience. We want to make sure their outstanding work is recognized and rewarded, and we want that opportunity to be given to everyone regardless of where on the Central Coast they are from," Lahr said in press materials.

For more info on the competition, visit centralcoastfilmsociety.org. Δ