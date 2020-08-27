Central Coast Childbirth Network and Breastfeeding Coalition co-host virtual screening of Chocolate Milk: The Documentary 

The Central Coast Breastfeeding Coalition and the Central Coast Childbirth Network are co-hosting an upcoming virtual screening of Chocolate Milk: The Documentary. Registrants of the online event will be able to access the film anytime between Saturday, Aug. 29, and Monday, Aug. 31.

Following the screening period, a live Q-and-A will take place over Zoom on Monday, Aug. 31, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The film's director, Elizabeth Bayne, and other guest speakers will take part in the interactive discussion. Told from the perspectives of three Black women—a new mother, a midwife, and a WIC lactation educator—Chocolate Milk: The Documentary aims to spark public discussion on how communities can better support Black mothers.

Visit facebook.com/centralcoastbreastfeeding to find out about how to register for the online screening and Q-and-A event. For more info on Chocolate Milk: The Documentary, visit chocolatemilkdoc.com. Δ