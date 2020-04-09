Got a News Tip?
April 09, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Central Coast Astronomical Society hosts free, virtual stargazing event 

By

San Luis Obispo-based astronomers Aurora Lipper and Kent Wallace will guide the Central Coast Astronomical Society's (CCAS) online stargazing show, which is scheduled to take place on April 18, at 7 p.m. This free event is described in press materials as a virtual planetarium for participants to enjoy from the comfort of their own homes. Lipper and Wallace will show visitors how to find various objects in the sky, some simply by the naked eye and others with help from binoculars or a telescope.

Star charts will also be available for guests to download for free. No special software is required to join the broadcast, as a link will be provided by the CCAS for participants. For more details, visit centralcoastastronomy.org. Δ

