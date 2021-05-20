Got a News Tip?
May 20, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Central Coast artists sought for Water Colors 2021 Storm Drain Mural Project 

By

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and Utilities Department are seeking artists to apply to join the Water Colors 2021 Storm Drain Mural Project, in which selected artists will design and paint sidewalk murals at five of the city's storm drains. Artists throughout the Central Coast are eligible to apply to join the project, as long as they're 18 years old or older.

Submissions from applicants are due no later than Sunday, May 30. Applicants are required to submit a mural proposal, which should include their proposed artwork.

This public art project is part of an effort to raise awareness about the negative effects of water pollution, according to the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.

"While providing a unique canvas, the juxtaposition of education and public art will remind our community about the need of protecting the city's water systems while creating poignant masterpieces," Dennis Smitherman, recreation services manager, said in a statement.

Artists are encouraged to submit an artwork that reflects support for water quality initiatives. Five applicants will be chosen by a panel of judges, and each chosen artist will receive a $250 stipend to complete their proposed murals (and up to $150 in reimbursement for supplies).

To find out more about the Water Colors 2021 Storm Drain Mural Project and details on how to apply, call (805) 925-0951, Ext. 2260, or visit cityofsantamaria.org/recreation. Δ

