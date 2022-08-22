Central Coast artist and teacher Lynnae Lane captures the joy of gardening in a new exhibit 

Roses, poppies, sunflowers, and cacti are among the subjects found in Lynnae Lane's paintings on display in a new garden-themed exhibition. Lane based about half of the show's featured paintings on plants found in a garden close to her home in Orcutt.

The other half were inspired by Lane's "beautiful secret garden" in Fresno, where she lived before moving to Orcutt about four years ago. The garden was located in her former backyard, which she described as "a complete open canvas" before she began planting flowers.

"Nothing was in it except lawn. The only thing green was lawn," Lane said, during a tour of her new art exhibit at the Santa Maria Airport. "By the time I lived there for nine years, you could not see the fence. The whole place was bursting with color and living, live art."

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Lynnae Lane

AIRPORT ARTIST Artist and children's art teacher Lynnae Lane is the featured artist of a new exhibit, titled The Miracle of Spring and SUNsational Summer, at the Santa Maria Airport. The show features a collection of Lane's acrylic paintings and watercolor prints.

Lane's exhibit debuted at the airport at the beginning of August and will remain on display through the end of September. The exhibit is titled The Miracle of Spring and SUNsational Summer, and features a collection of Lane's acrylic paintings and watercolor prints.

Each artwork on display is available for sale, with prices ranging from $65 to $450.

"Every piece represents different feelings, emotions, the time of the year, or the time in my life," Lane said.

click to enlarge Courtesy Image By Lynnae Lane

GARDEN SCENES Lynnae Lane based about half of the paintings on display at the Santa Maria Airport on plants found in a garden close to her home in Orcutt. The other half were inspired by Lane's "beautiful secret garden" in Fresno, where she lived before moving to Orcutt about four years ago.

For example, the artist recalled how her painting, Botanical Beauties, reminds her of the spring of 2020, around the start of the pandemic.

"When I was in the process of painting Botanical Beauties in my home, that was when COVID hit really hard," Lane said, who added that it was so quiet during that time in her neighborhood that "you could hear a dime drop outside."

For more than 25 years, Lane has worked as a children's art teacher. She's taught classes in cities along the Central Coast, including Orcutt and Nipomo. She currently teaches art classes in Arroyo Grande.

"I mostly teach TK through sixth graders," Lane said. "It is my privilege to teach children and also share the inspiration of creativity and thinking outside the box."

Between teaching art classes, painting, and gardening, Lane enjoys hiking, paddleboarding, and ballroom dancing during her free time. Lane also creates greeting cards and beaded and glass jewelry. This October, she plans to participate in a craft fair in Cambria.

"I like to say I'm living a fruitful life, versus busy. Because busy just means spinning wheels. And I'm not, I have a purpose," Lane said. "My purpose is to inspire children and to inspire everyone around me to just really enjoy the beauty of nature."

Lane said she hopes her new art exhibit at the airport will encourage viewers to visit the Orcutt garden—located across the street from the Old Town Market—that inspired several of her paintings.

click to enlarge Courtesy Image By Lynnae Lane

PLAYFUL PAINTINGS "I don't want my paintings to be too serious," said artist Lynnae Lane, who described her paintings featured in The Miracle of Spring and SUNsational Summer as "whimsical, enchanting, playful, colorful, and joyful."

"I hope everybody gets an opportunity to drive by the Enchanted Orcutt Window Garden on Clark Avenue in Old Town Orcutt and just really appreciate the immense colors and everything that's blooming from it, especially right now this summer," said Lane, a member of Valley Art Gallery, which hosts rotating artist showcases at the Santa Maria Airport.

"I'm so happy to share this exhibit with everyone, especially my art students," Lane said. "I'm hoping they get a chance to come here and see what their art teacher has been up to."

Lane described her paintings featured in The Miracle of Spring and SUNsational Summer as "whimsical, enchanting, playful, colorful, and joyful."

"I don't want my paintings to be too serious," said Lane, who added that the scenic artworks currently on display at the airport don't fully reveal her wide range as an artist. "I also paint abstracts, but looking at all this, you'd have no idea, right?" Δ

