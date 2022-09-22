Celebrity wisdom 

This year's Academy Awards, with the exciting new slapping feature, in addition to the usual thoughtful yammering on whatever political cause has momentarily captured the gnat-like attention spans of the glitteratti, set me to reflecting on celebrities and their wisdom.

You may have noticed that many people tend to look to the famous actors, musicians, political pundits, and athletes of the entertainment industry for guidance on public policy and moral issues, and to celebrate these celebrity opinions as irrefutable sources of wisdom and moral clarity. Apparently, being attractive, glib, and in the public eye serves as a sort of "validating imprimatur" for the star-struck, moving some to eagerly absorb the sort of thoughtless throwaway opinions which might otherwise just be stoically endured by a captive audiences.

Of course, others may question if this is wise. The unkind might argue that a substantial portion of those in the celebrity world lead chaotic, dysfunctional lives of addiction, divorce, drama, institutionalization, crime, and depravity, displaying an inability to even successfully run their own lives. Even in the seemingly sober-minded context of political commentary, they would note that CNN commentator Jeffrey Toobin got into trouble when he was seen "pleasuring himself" during a Zoom conference with New Yorker magazine co-workers. Should you really listen to someone who you would be reluctant to shake hands with?

Other CNN paragons of probity have also distinguished themselves, such as Chris Cuomo, and Stormy Daniel's former attorney, Michael Avenatti, who they had touted as presidential material before he was arrested for trying to blackmail Nike and for stealing from clients.

So, what sort of track record do our opinionated celebrity betters have for giving us good advice on some of our most pressing problems, and for setting good examples?

Drug abuse is an issue which the entertainment industry has addressed, although perhaps not in a positive way. Before the 1960s, there was no media depiction of drug use as anything other than seedy, low-class, and unattractive. Thereafter, drug use became fashionable as we were instructed to "turn on, tune in, and drop out," a sentiment eagerly adopted by the entertainment industry.

In Easy Rider, the achingly hip Peter Fonda was depicted as a heroic smuggler of hard drugs on an important quest. Cheech and Chong became cultural icons, various songs celebrated the joys of psychedelics, and Steely Dan celebrated the joys of "chasing the dragon"—smoking heroin. The liberal pundits of the time dismissed wariness of drugs as mere Puritan stodginess. Of course, these celebrities had the wealth and resources to usually recover from their reckless adventures, and fared better than the normal people who jumped onto the pharmaceutical bandwagon, many of whom went on to occupy sidewalks, homeless shelters, and morgues.

Consider single parenthood, a major contributor to poverty and crime. While a single parent can successfully raise children, it is a lot harder to do, and most people would discourage attempting it voluntarily. But not so Hollywood.

Recall the '80s and '90s TV series Murphy Brown, starring Candace Bergen as an attractive and successful TV news reporter who decided to have and raise a baby on her own. Offending the fashionable thinking of the era, then Vice President Dan Quayle offered the opinion that perhaps single motherhood was not something that should be glamorized due to the likely impact on impressionable viewers. Predictably, the hip opinion makers of the day mocked him for being old fashioned and "out of touch." The impressionable viewer could only conclude that single motherhood was what all the cool kids were doing.

Violent criminality has always found its voice in the entertainment world, with no shortage of movies and songs celebrating robbers and killers. The Steve Miller Band classic Take the Money and Run offered a romantic tale of a couple of young, bored stoners who decided to "cut loose" by robbing and "shooting a man in his castle," and were pursued by a good 'ol boy cop named Billy Mac who just didn't understand the kids' need to relieve their boredom. Happily, they escaped to Mexico, where they are living on their stolen money to this day. I wonder how many young, impressionable, drug-addled dimwits adopted this song as their personal anthem when embarking on some criminal enterprise? Consider whether musicians really are a group we should be taking moral instruction from the next time that the pathologically smug Neil Young elbows his way into the limelight for his latest cause.

My recommendation is you afford celebrity opinions the same credence that you give the gibberings of your "eccentric" Uncle Lester when he escapes from his attic room and finds a full bottle. Δ

John Donegan is a retired attorney in Pismo Beach. Send a response for publication to letters@newtimesslo.com.