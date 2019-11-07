Celebrate the season 

Record Family Wines invites you to their Friendsgiving in the Vineyard on Nov. 9 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Record Family vineyard, 2105 Ranchita Canyon Road, Paso. The ninth annual Release Party will feature their new releases alongside a harvest-inspired feast with locally raised turkeys cooked to perfection in their deep pit barbecue, accompanied by catered sides of Central Coast-sourced fare. Live entertainment, vineyard tours, and games will be offered, with vineyard camping for wine club members. Tickets are $20 (children) and $75 at recordfamilywines.com ... But if you don't do turkey for Thanksgiving, Central Coast Vegans with animal activist/emcee Alexandra Paul (of Baywatch) invite you to their 10th annual Fall Feast on Nov. 10 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the Happy Hen Animal Sanctuary, 2375 Corbett Canyon Road, SLO. The menu will feature tofurky and Field Roast vegan turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, roasted veggies, (gluten-free) mac and cheese, red cabbage, and cranberry relish, with apple pie, decadent cakes, and a gluten-free dessert option. A Feeding-of-the-Turkeys ceremony will take place, as well as acoustic music and silent auction to support the host. Tickets ($35 to $55) can be purchased at my805tix.com ... Thinking about what to do on and around Veterans Day? Libertine Brewing Company, 1234 Broad St., SLO, is holding its regular Sunday Brunch on Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a delicious brunch menu, vinyl DJ, and endless mimosas. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is ready for fall feasts. Send seasonal tidbits to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.