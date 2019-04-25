Celebrate and give 

Tiny brewskies: Eight local breweries are planning a Small Batch Brewers Festival on June 2 to celebrate family-owned businesses and raise funds for the Humane Society. The festival will take place at Hacienda Antigua, a new hop farm and event center located at 4900 Davenport Creek Road in San Luis Obispo from 2 to 5 p.m. Breweries will include 7Sisters Brewing Co., Bang the Drum Brewery, Bittersweet Brewing Co., Dead Oak Brewing Co., Earth and Fire Brewing Co., Kilokilo Brewing Co., ManRock Brewing Co., and Three Stacks and a Rock Brewing Co. (tickets are available at my805tix.com, $35 until May 2, $40 after that) ... the El Camino Homeless Organization is holding its fourth annual Empty Bowls event this Thursday, April 25, at the Atascadero Bible Church (6225 Atascadero Ave. in Atascadero). You can attend lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Delectable soups, stews, and chowders are on the menu, prepared for you by local chefs as well as artisan breads from local bakeries—plus, you'll get to take home a beautiful pottery bowl as a reminder of all the empty bowls in the world (tickets are available at the Atascadero Chamber Office or at echoshelter.org for $25) ... Fin's Seafood Restaurant will donate 100 percent of the proceeds to the 5Cities Homeless Coalition during the Fiesta at Fin's on April 30 from 5 to 9 p.m. For $25, you can gorge yourself on a Mexican buffet that includes sides and a nonalcoholic drink. Of course, for an extra donation, you can enjoy dessert and drink specials, buy raffle tickets, spin the Wheel of Fortune, and dance, dance, dance (tickets available at 5chc.org, (805) 574-1638, or the door; Fin's is located at 105-1 W. Grand Ave. in Grover Beach). Δ

Editor Camillia Lanham drinks wine too fast to put it in a storage facility. Send your news nibbles to clanham@newtimesslo.com.