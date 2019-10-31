Cebiche Anconero 

I joined a friend at Mistura the other day and we had some fun going for a Peruvian experience. Mistura is a cultural delight—modern and artistic in food and decor. I had never eaten at a Peruvian restaurant, and I've never been to Peru, though two of my brothers had life-changing experiences there and tell me the people are the friendliest in the world. My brush with Peru would have to consist of ordering what is authentic to the country (even though Mistura has some incredible-looking Japanese fusion sashimi called tiradito). The Causa—seasonal cold whipped potatoes artfully layered with lime and ajíes—are so beautiful, colorful, and delicious, they look like alpaca textiles. But what captivated my heart and soul that lunch was the anconero cebiche (which looks and sounds like ceviche because it is ceviche): fresh, chunks of ahi tuna in a creamy rocoto pepper sauce and tangy avocado leche de tigre (leftover juices from the ceviche), and garnished with crispy plantain chips. There were these little round wheels of sweet potatoes mixed in to flesh out the dish, which was above and beyond refreshing, unusual, and exciting.

The Anconero is $18. Mistura, 570 Higuera St., suite 105, in the Creamery, Downtown SLO. For reservations, call (805) 439-3292, misturarestaurants.com. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is always on the lookout for beautiful, colorful, and delicious things. Send your favorite snack stops to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.