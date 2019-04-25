CCWS hosts a one-night pop-up gallery 

The Central Coast Watercolor Society (CCWS) hosts its Pop-Up Gallery and Potluck Dinner at the United Methodist Church in SLO on Tuesday, April 30, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Current and prospective members should bring one matted or framed original painting and one potluck dish to share.

Attendees with last names beginning with A through C should bring a dessert; D through L a salad; and M through Z a main dish. Admission to the event is free. The church is located at 1515 Fredericks St., SLO. Call (805) 439-0295 or visit ccwsart.com for more information. Δ