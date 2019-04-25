Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

April 25, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

CCWS hosts a one-night pop-up gallery 

By

The Central Coast Watercolor Society (CCWS) hosts its Pop-Up Gallery and Potluck Dinner at the United Methodist Church in SLO on Tuesday, April 30, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Current and prospective members should bring one matted or framed original painting and one potluck dish to share.

Attendees with last names beginning with A through C should bring a dessert; D through L a salad; and M through Z a main dish. Admission to the event is free. The church is located at 1515 Fredericks St., SLO. Call (805) 439-0295 or visit ccwsart.com for more information. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. The music comes home: The Live Oak Music Festival finds a new SLO County location Read More

  2. Artist Christi Friesen to host steampunk whale polymer clay workshop in Morro Bay Read More

  3. Painterly realist: Templeton artist Bruce Everett brings vistas to life Read More

  4. 'Missing Link' is cute but not especially memorable Read More

  5. Portland-based indie rock act Balto plays a free show at The Siren on April 18 Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation