January 02, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

CCAT holds auditions and concert fundraiser 

By

The Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre (CCAT) hosts a benefit concert with the Jukebox Heroes, a Foreigner tribute band, on Sunday, Jan. 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. Proceeds of this performance will benefit CCAT, with the funds set to support an update of the theater group's lighting system. The group's next production is Cambria: The Musical, an original play written by Ed and Linda Hughes. Auditions to join the cast will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 6:30 p.m.

For more info on CCAT, call (805) 927-8190 or visit cambriacenterforthearts.org. Admission to the concert fundraiser is $30 and includes beer and wine tastings and complimentary snacks. Tickets are available in advance at my805tix.com. CCAT is located at 1350 Main St., Cambria. Δ

