The 10th annual Cayucos Sea Glass Festival takes place at the Cayucos Pier on Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, March 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Daily admission to the fair is $7. Attendees can look forward to a variety of handcrafted jewelry and glass art from several artisans. The event also features live music and food and drinks for purchase. Visit cayucosseaglass.com to find out more. Δ