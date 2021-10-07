Cayucos gets approval to apply for Vets Hall restoration funds 

Cayucos inched forward in its long journey to jump-start renovations for its beloved Vets Hall.

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors gave the Department of Parks and Recreation the go-ahead on Oct. 5 to apply for up to $3 million in Proposition 68 funds for the project. The money falls under the Rural Recreation and Tourism Program grant. If the application works out, the Vets Hall restoration project would have about $5.3 million of its $5.5 million goal, said Assistant Director of Parks and Rec Tanya Richardson.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Cayucos Lions Club

COUNTING ON THE COUNTY Restoring Cayucos Vets Hall depends on the SLO County Board of Supervisors' decision to proceed at their Nov. 2 meeting.

"In [November], we will seek a gap loan from the general fund to start the project and that gap loan would be repaid either by this grant, if successful, or by a bond sale under consideration for summer 2022," she said.

Applications for Proposition 68 grants are due on Nov. 5. The gap loan worth $3.5 million is a contingency plan should the county get denied on its grant application.

Currently, the rehabilitation project has an almost $2 million grant from the California Natural Resources Agency, and a $300,000 recommendation from the California State Coastal Conservancy.

Sherry Sim, a Restore Cayucos Vets Hall Committee member, said that their donation campaign tallied almost $250,000 from 142 pledges as of Oct. 3. If supervisors pass the motion on Nov. 2 to begin reconstruction, the committee will ask donors to send the money to the Community Foundation of SLO County.

"Our committee feels that the application submission does make the restoration project a stronger case for the board to approve," Sim said. Δ