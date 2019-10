By the Sea, a fall exhibition at Cayucos Community Art Gallery, features photography and watercolor paintings by artist Patti Everett and runs through Wednesday, Nov. 20. The exhibit's artworks depict views of local beaches and oceans. Admission is free. The gallery is open every day from 1 to 4 p.m., except Tuesdays, and is located at 10 Cayucos Drive, Cayucos. Call (805) 995-2049 or visit cayucosart.org for more info on the exhibit and other shows at the gallery. Δ