Feel-good eats: On Friday, May 31, from 4 to 8 p.m. the Atascadero Optimist Club will be at Sylvester's Burgers selling fundraising cards—for $20 you get two Sylvester's 1/2 pound burgers and a basket of fries, a 20 percent savings (6455 El Camino Real, Atascadero) ... The first ever SLO Grilled Cheese Festival is coming to Laguna Lake on June 1 from noon to 4 p.m. They say, "It may be CHEESY, but it will be GRATE." Cheese lovers (aka, everyone) will be able to taste test a variety of grilled cheese recipes to determine "The Best Grilled Cheese of SLO"—while tasting from local wineries and breweries on site to quench your thirst (tickets at eventbrite.com are $60 per peep, $75 VIP for private lounge/whiskey and tequila tastings) ... The 32nd annual Afternoon of Epicurean Delights benefitting the Health and Prevention Division of Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO) will be held on June 2 at the historic Chapman Estate by the sea. Tickets for the event are $125 and available at the Health and Prevention Division office at (805) 544-2498 or online through my805tix.com. Δ

New Times contributor Beth Giuffre can fit a lot of blueberries in her mouth. Send your newsy bites through the editor at clanham@newtimesslo.com.